Premier 15s: RFU hopes for record attendance at Kingsholm final

Saracens were crowned Premier 15s champions at Franklin's Gardens in 2019

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is hoping for a record attendance when the 2020 Premier 15s final takes place at Premiership ground Kingsholm.

Northampton Saints' stadium Franklin's Gardens hosted the 2019 final as Saracens retained the title by beating Harlequins in front of 2,590 fans.

Sarries currently top the table after a comeback victory against second-placed Quins on Saturday.

The top four teams compete in semi-finals before the final on 31 May.

"The standard and popularity of the Tyrrells Premier 15s continues to grow and we're delighted to take the final to Gloucester, a real rugby hotbed," RFU head of women's performance Nicky Ponsford said.

"Kingsholm is an excellent venue which was used for the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and we know it'll be a great occasion."