Pro14: Ulster and Leinster make sweeping changes for Friday's derby in Dublin

Alan O'Connor will captain Ulster on his 100th appearance for the province and will be partnered at second row by his brother David

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 20 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Matt Faddes is the only Ulster player retained from last weekend's European Champions Cup win at Harlequins for Friday's Pro14 derby against Leinster.

Leinster make 13 changes from their European hammering of Northampton with Robbie Henshaw and captain Scott Fardy keeping starting roles.

Alan O'Connor, making his 100th Ulster appearance, captains the side and is partnered at lock by his brother David.

The younger O'Connor brother will be making his first Ulster start.

With Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney among the backs rested for the RDS contest, Rob Lyttle will start for Ulster at full-back with Craig Gilroy, Angus Kernohan, Angus Curtis, Bill Johnston and Dave Shanahan also handed starts.

Tom O'Toole is named in the Ulster front row alongside Andy Warwick and Adam McBurney after his inclusion in the Ireland squad for next week's training day while Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney and Greg Jones will start in Ulster's back row.

Jack Regan, Azur Allison and Stewart Moore are in line to make their first Ulster appearances after being named in a youthful replacements bench.

Sean Cronin sustained a neck injury in the closing stages of Ireland's World Cup campaign

Cronin returns to Leinster front row

Hooker Sean Cronin will make his first Leinster appearance of the season after sustaining a neck injury late in Ireland's World Cup campaign.

Coach Leo Cullen hands a senior debut to centre Tommy O'Brien with the backs also including Ireland players Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden.

Full-back O'Kearney was the notable omission from the Ireland training squad announced by new national coach Andy Farrell on Tuesday.

Harry Byrne replaces his brother Ross at fly-half with Johnny Sexton still unavailable because of a knee injury sustained against Northampton two weeks ago.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Will Connor and Max Deegan will all start after being named in the Ireland training squad.

The Leinster pack also includes Ireland World Cup squad prop Andrew Porter while Scott Fardy again captains the side.

Byrne will be partnered at half-back by Ireland training squad inclusion Jamison Gibson-Park.

Friday's game sees the top two teams in Conference A in opposition.

Leinster lead the table on 33 points after winning their seven opening games while Ulster are eight off the pace following a run of five wins and two defeats.

Leinster: R Kearney; McFadden, O'Brien, Henshaw, Kelleher; H Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, Cronin, Porter, Fardy (capt), Murphy, Connors, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, Healy, Aungier, Dowling, Van der Flier, O'Sullivan, Frawley, C O'Brien.

Ulster: Lyttle; Gilroy, Faddes, Curtis, Kernohan; Johnston, Shanahan; Warwick, McBurney, O'Toole, D O'Connor, A O'Connor (capt), Matthew Rea, Timoney, Jones.

Replacements: Andrew, McCall, Kane, Regan, Allison, Stewart, S Moore, McIlroy.