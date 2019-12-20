James Stokes: London Irish sign full-back from Coventry

James Stokes had a stint with Cambridge before moving to Butts Park Arena

Premiership side London Irish have signed versatile back James Stokes from Championship club Coventry.

The 28-year-old full-back, who can also play on the wing, has scored 35 tries in over 80 appearances during a three-and-a-half-year spell with Coventry.

"James has good experience and will add more depth to our back three for the remainder of the season," Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

Stokes has been named on the bench for Sunday's game against Bath.