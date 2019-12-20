Liam Williams: Wales full-back to rejoin Scarlets from Saracens

Liam Williams has won 62 caps for Wales, scoring 14 tries

Wales full-back Liam Williams is set to rejoin Scarlets from Saracens at the end of the season.

The British and Irish Lions player left the Welsh region for the European champions in 2017.

But he is out of contract with the English club at the end of this season and, despite interest from Ospreys, he has opted for a return to Llanelli.

The 28-year-old is currently recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the World Cup.

Williams had surgery on that injury, which could make him a doubt for Wales' Six Nations campaign, which starts on 1 February at home to Italy.

However, his Scarlets return at the end of the season will be welcomed by new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Once he is back with Scarlets - where Williams formerly worked with Pivac - the full-back will be available for every Wales match and training session, which would not have been the case had he stayed in England.

Signing a player of Williams' calibre is a significant coup for Scarlets, whose potent backline already boasts several Wales internationals such as Leigh Halfpenny, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell and Gareth Davies.

By contrast, the move will come as a blow to English Premiership champions Saracens, who were deducted 35 points and fined £5.36m last month for breaching salary cap regulations over three seasons.

Saracens will not be contesting their punishment, while Premiership Rugby has announced a "comprehensive review" of its salary cap regulations.