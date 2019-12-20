Women's Six Nations: Ireland head coach Adam Griggs names panel of 38

Doyle spent the last four season with Ireland's sevens team

Munster's Aoife Doyle has returned to the Ireland Women's squad for next year's Six Nations after a four year absence from the set-up.

Doyle is among six players named in head coach Adam Griggs' panel to have represented Ireland in rugby sevens.

With three home fixtures in the campaign, Ireland will seek to improve on their 2019 display which yielded one win from five matches.

Griggs' side begin against Scotland in Dublin on 2 February.

Three Ulster players; Claire McLaughlin, Kathryn Dane and Claire Boles, are included in the panel of 38.

Back-to-back home games against Scotland and Wales will be followed by a daunting trip to face reigning Grand Slam champions England in Doncaster.

Ireland will then welcome Italy to Donnybrook before concluding their campaign against France on 15 March.

"We have a core group of players that have been involved now for a number of years," said Griggs.

"It's important that they use their experience to drive our standards of play and make sure we produce quality performances from the start."

Ireland women's 2020 Six Nations squad

Backs: Enya Breen (Munster), Michelle Claffey (Leinster), Eimear Considine (Munster), Nicole Cronin (Munster), Kathryn Dane (Ulster), Lauren Delany (IQ Rugby), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Leinster), Aisla Hughes (Leinster), Claire Keohane (Munster), Grace Miller (Leinster), Larissa Muldoon (Leinster), Ellen Murphy (IQ Rugby), Sene Naoupu (Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Laura Sheehan (Munster), Shannon Touhey (Connacht), Hannah Tyrell (Leinster).

Forwards: Judy Bobbett (Leinster), Claire Boles (Ulster), Anna Caplice (IQ Rugby), Ciara Cooney (Leinster), Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Leinster), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Laura Feeley (Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Munster), Leah Lyons (IQ Rugby), Anne Marie O'Hora (Connacht), Aoife McDermott (Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Ulster), Edel McMahon (IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (IQ Rugby), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Leinster), Hannah O'Connor (Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Leinster), Lindsay Peat (Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Munster).