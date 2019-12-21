Simon Zebo: Irish rugby star's joy after partner says 'yes' in romantic Paris

Irish rugby star Simon Zebo has spoken of his joy after his partner and mother of his three children said yes to his marriage proposal in Paris.

The flamboyant winger made his move in the most romantic of settings close to a golden lit Eiffel Tower.

Zebo's partner Elvira Fernandez gave birth to the couple's third child Noah last month.

The former Munster star now plays for Paris club Racing 92 and he and Elvira are also parents to Jacob and Sofia.