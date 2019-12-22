Gareth Anscombe: Wales coach Wayne Pivac rules fly-half out of New Zealand tour

Gareth Anscombe has played 27 Tests for Wales since his debut in 2015

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says fly-half Gareth Anscombe will miss the 2020 summer tour of New Zealand after problems with his rehabilitation.

Anscombe missed the 2019 World Cup after picking up a knee injury against England in the warm-up game in August.

Ospreys confirmed on Saturday Anscombe needed a second "minor procedure" and Pivac says is not considering him to face the All Blacks.

"He's looking like he'll miss the New Zealand tour," said Pivac.

New Zealand born Anscombe had already been ruled out of the 2020 Six Nations and Pivac believes he will missing for the tour to face the All Blacks.

"Gareth's working his way back from an ACL injury, which has had its problems in the healing process," Pivac told 1 News in New Zealand.

"The main thing is that he gets that knee right and gets back to 100 per cent of where he was before the injury."

Ospreys had not officially ruled Anscombe out of appearing before the end of the 2019-20 season but said a clearer diagnosis would be made in early 2020.

Anscombe joined Ospreys from Cardiff Blues at the end of the 2018-19 season and was set to go to Japan as Wales' first choice fly-half before major injury struck at Twickenham.

Pivac also confirmed New Zealand born Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo will miss the 2020 summer tour because of a knee injury suffered in November 2018.

Halaholo, who qualified for Wales through residency, had been named in Pivac's first extended squad for the uncapped match against Barbarians on 30 November, which Wales won 43-33.

The All Blacks and Wales will begin their Test series in Auckland on July 4, in what will be coach Ian Foster's first match in charge before the second Test seven days later.