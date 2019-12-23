Dragons: 'We want to control our own destiny' - chairman Buttress

Dean Ryan (L) is head coach of Dragons under chairman David Buttress

Chairman David Buttress wants Dragons to return to private ownership and says talks are "ongoing" to achieve that aim.

Buttress became chairman after the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) took over the Welsh region in July, 2017.

Welsh rivals Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Scarlets are privately owned, the WRU having stepped in at the Dragons after a long period of poor league finishes.

"We want to be able to control our own destiny," Buttress told S4C.

"With the model of professional rugby in Wales that we've agreed now, I think it's right that we are in private ownership, the same as the other regions.

"Those discussions are ongoing.

"Obviously it's a massive decision for me and my family, but hopefully we can work that out in the coming weeks and months."

After beating Scarlets in the first Pro14 festive derby of the season, Dragons are in the rare position of being above Ospreys in Pro14 Conference A with three wins from eight rounds.

Ospreys have won just once in the competition so far and they go to Scarlets on Boxing Day looking to upset the odds.

Dragons, meanwhile, are at Cardiff Blues on the same day.