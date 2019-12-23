Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Boxing Day)

Josh Navidi starred for Wales at the Rugby World Cup

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Thu, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Navidi is set to make his first appearance of the season for Cardiff Blues in the Boxing Day derby against Dragons.

The Wales flanker has not played since injuring a hamstring in the World Cup quarter final win over France.

Blues had hoped to have Wales flanker Navidi back for the first time this season in the 19-16 win against Ospreys.

"I feel ready to go," Navidi told a media conference on Monday.

"It's Boxing Day isn't it? It's Something you always look forward to in the calendar and hopefully there'll be a big crowd and it's a nice one to come back to as well.

"It's been quite frustrating with injuries the past year.

"I've had two operations and I've been kept out with my hamstring but hopefully my body is alright now and I can play a lot of rugby for the Blues as I normally do."

The region remain without Ellis Jenkins who's comeback has been put back to March.

Blues' victory at Liberty Stadium on Saturday sees them fifth in Conference B.

Dragons are fifth in Pro14 Conference A after picking up their third win of the season with a dramatic 22-20 home victory against the Scarlets at the weekend.

