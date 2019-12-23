Jonathan Davies: Wales centre unsure if he will play again this season

Jonathan Davies has 81 caps and 16 tries for Wales.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies is uncertain if he will play again this season, but says he has no regrets about playing on with a knee injury during the Rugby World Cup.

Davies suffered the problem during the pool stage victory against Fiji, but returned to play the semi-final and third place play-off heavily strapped.

The 31-year-old British and Irish Lion underwent surgery in November.

Davies is now awaiting a scan in February to see when he can return.

"'Surgery went well so far but recovery is pretty slow," he told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Davies has already been ruled out of the 2020 Six Nations Championship, the Scarlets announcing after his operation that he would be out for at least six months.

The Solihull-born centre has now revealed he is still unsure if he will be able to feature for his region this season.

""I don't know yet, I've got a scan in about another six weeks to see how it's healed up and we'll go from there," he added.

"I don't think they want to rush it because I'm getting a bit of an old man now so they're looking after me a bit."

Davies left the field in Oita having injured himself setting up Josh Adams hat-trick try with a searing break in Wales' third game of the tournament.

He then missed the final pool match against Uruguay and the quarter-final against France before playing against both South Africa in the last four and New Zealand in the bronze final.

"The injury happened against Fiji and I was able to function fine in the semis and if I knew what I know now at the time, I'd still have made the decision to play.

"Those are the games you want to be involved in. It's probably the price I pay for pushing it a bit too much personally."