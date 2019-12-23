Rhodri Williams: Dragons captain agrees contract extension

Rhodri Williams scored a try as Dragons beat Scarlets 22-20 in the Pro14

Captain Rhodri Williams has signed a contract extension with the Dragons.

The 26-year-old scrum-half has played 35 times since joining from Bristol in 2018 and has made three appearances for Wales.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan described the signing as "fantastic news" for the region.

"I feel we've made big strides in the last six months and I'm confident we will keep building and moving forward as a group," Williams said.

"Nights like the one against Scarlets make it an absolute pleasure to be part of this region, with the fantastic support of our fans spurring us on."

Williams captained the Dragons as they beat Scarlets 22-20 at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

His signing follows back row Ollie Griffiths - another Wales international - agreeing a contract extension.