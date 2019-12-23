Belgium Tuatagaloa: London Irish sign Samoa wing until the end of the season
-
- From the section Rugby Union
London Irish have signed winger Belgium Tuatagaloa on a deal until the end of the current Premiership season.
The New Zealand-born Samoa international, 30, has played four Tests including one at the 2019 World Cup, and has also played sevens rugby.
He last played in France with third-tier side Valence, and has previously featured in New Zealand provincial rugby with Wellington and Canterbury.
"Belgium is a good addition to our squad," Exiles boss Declan Kidney said.