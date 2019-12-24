Brad Mooar: Scarlets coach to leave for All Blacks role

Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar will leave the region at the end of the season to take up a coaching role with New Zealand.

Mooar replaced fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac at the start of the 2019-20 season, but will depart early to join Ian Foster's backroom staff as an attack coach.

Scarlets will receive a compensation package that will allow Mooar to leave at the end of the current season.

Mooar said it was an "incredibly humbling and proud moment".

"The opportunity to help coach your country comes around very rarely, so I would like to thank the Scarlets for allowing me to join the All Blacks," he said.

"I will continue to give it my all with this special group of people at the Scarlets this season to help us achieve our goals before we head back to New Zealand to join Fozzie and the All Blacks."