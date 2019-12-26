Edinburgh v Glasgow: Warriors learning to 'win ugly' - Scott Cummings

George Turner's late try gave Glasgow a 20-16 win over Edinburgh

Scott Cummings says Glasgow Warriors are realising there are more ways to win than "scoring four or five tries" as they look to rescue their season.

Trailing rivals Edinburgh 16-13 in the closing stages of the first of three 1872 Cup meetings last weekend, the Warriors dug out a late 20-16 win.

The sides meet again at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"I think Glasgow is learning to sometimes win ugly," second-row Cummings told BBC Scotland.

"It's not always about scoring four and five tries every time. Sometimes, if that's not going right, there are other ways to win.

"I think we showed that against Edinburgh. Our defence really showed up in the key areas."

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie was critical of his side's discipline at Scotstoun as they conceded 15 penalties in the derby match and five yellow cards were shared among both sides.

And, having now won the last two meetings with Edinburgh, Cumming says he and his teammates must lower that number if they are to make it a hat-trick and register a fifth win from their opening nine Pro14 matches.

"I think the penalty count showed there are still things to work on for us," the Scotland lock said.

"We had 15 or 16 penalties against us, which isn't acceptable at any level. I feel like if we drop the penalties conceded then we'll be able to put teams away that bit more."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn believes, if his team can match the defensive showing they produced at Scotstoun, they stand a good chance of reversing the result.

The loss was only Edinburgh's third in eight league games and they remain in the play-off positions in Conference A.

"Last week I thought we defended really well," said Kinghorn, whose late try looked to have snatched victory only for Warriors to hit back through hooker George Turner.

"Glasgow can pull something out of nothing and that's how they got their first try - a little chip [by Adam Hastings] and chase that turned the game.

"It's massive this game. Our home form has been really good and we would back ourselves to win that game.

"We got a point from the last game, which is better than nothing and this game is there to be won."