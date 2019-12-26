Will Addison: Ulster full-back returns from suspension against Connacht

Will Addison was handed a four-week suspension after his tackle on Clermont Auvergne's Paul Jedrasiak in November

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Date: Friday 27 December Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website, App and BBC Sounds

Full-back Will Addison will make his return from suspension in Ulster's Pro14 game against Connacht on Friday.

Addison was handed a four-week ban after Ulster's European Champions Cup victory over Clermont Auvergne.

Alan O'Connor and Matthew Rea are the only survivors from last week's defeat by Leinster as Dan McFarland makes 13 changes.

Connacht's Caolin Blade will captain the visitors from scrum-half at the Kingspan Stadium.

Hooker Rob Herring will lead out Ulster and he will start in the front row with Marty Moore and the returning Jack McGrath.

O'Connor is joined by Kieran Treadwell at lock while Rea retains his place in the back row alongside Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee.

Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik will start with Addison in the back three while the familiar pairings of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, and John Cooney and Billy Burns complete the side.

On the bench, Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Tom O'Toole, David O'Connor and Nick Timoney provide the forwards reinforcements, with David Shanahan, Bill Johnston and Craig Gilroy covering the backline.

For Connacht, Blade has started all 12 of the province's Pro14 games this season and will partner the in-form Conor Fitzgerald at half-back.

Peter Robb has returned from injury to partner Tom Daly in midfield while Tiernan O'Halloran starts at full back in a back three that includes John Porch and Matt Healy on the wings.

Paddy McAllister will start at prop after shaking off a knock but Andy Friend will be without the services of Quinn Roux, who is out of action until January with a hand injury.

Ulster: Addison, Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Ludik, Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Herring, Moore, A O'Connor, Treadwell, Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, McCall, O'Toole, D O'Connor, Timoney, Shanahan, Johnston, Gilroy.