Scotland: Matt Taylor joins Australia as Steve Tandy becomes national assistant

Matt Taylor has left his role as Scotland assistant to join Australia, with former Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy named as his replacement.

Taylor had worked beside head coach Gregor Townsend since taking up a dual role as defence coach with Glasgow Warriors and Scotland in 2012.

Tandy has been Super Rugby side Waratahs' defence coach.

Former France prop Pieter de Villiers has also joined the Scotland set-up as scrum coach from Stade Francais.

