Ali Price has been brought into the starting lineup after his try against Edinburgh in the first leg of the 1872 Cup

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Scrum-half Ali Price starts for Glasgow Warriors in their second Pro14 1872 Cup derby against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Price, who scored in Glasgow's 20-16 first-leg win, replaces George Horne.

DTH van der Merwe and Ratu Tagive return on the wings as former Scotland back Tommy Seymour misses out injured while loose-head prop Oli Kebble also comes in to the starting XV.

Scotland forwards Jamie Ritchie and WP Nel return for Edinburgh alongside South African scrum-half Nic Groom.

Centre Matt Scott has recovered from injury to take a berth on the bench, but former Scotland captain John Barclay remains sidelined for Richard Cockerill's men.

Dave Rennie's Warriors are aiming for a first win in the capital since 2016 that would seal the trophy for the first time in three years, with the cup decided on a best-of-three basis, and the final derby of the season taking place in May.

Glasgow sit fourth in Pro14 Conference A, two points behind Cheetahs, who have a game in hand. They are seven and 19 points behind second-placed Ulster and table-topping Leinster respectively.

Edinburgh are fourth in a much tighter Conference B, one point shy of Connacht but only five adrift of leaders Munster.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill: "We've had a good review this week and the players have been able to get a bit of down time with their friends and families over the Christmas break.

"We'll have no problems with desire on Saturday. It's important for us. We're going to go full on and I'm sure Glasgow will come full on.

"These are no trials for the national team. These are full, we want the points, we want the bragging rights and we want to keep the 1872 Cup that we've won the last two years."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie: "Mentally the break has been good for the boys - it's a good chance for them to spend time with their family. They've trained well since coming back in and are in good shape.

"Hopefully half the crowd are in our colours tomorrow. It's a special atmosphere - BT Murrayfield is a magnificent ground.

"We know what to expect from Edinburgh, we just need to do what we did last week and be patient with ball in hand."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Tagive, Jones, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley, Gibbins (capt), Wilson.

Replacements: Turner, Seiuli, Nicol, Ashe, Gordon, Horne, Grigg, Matawalu.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Bennett, Taylor, Van der Merwe; Hickey, Groom; Schoeman, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Bhatti, Berghan, Carmichael, Bradbury, Pyrgos, Van der Walt, Scott.