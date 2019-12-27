Pro14: Leinster's Byrne returns for derby game against Munster

Fly-half Ross Byrne returns in one of nine changes for Leinster

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Leinster Date: Saturday 28 December Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster welcome back Ross Byrne from injury for a derby with Munster which sees both teams ring the changes.

Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley, Nick McCarthy, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O'Donnell and Jack O'Donoghue come in as Munster make seven changes.

Tommy O'Brien, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy and Will Conors are the only Leinster survivors from the win over Ulster.

Leinster and Munster top their respective conferences in the Pro14.

Byrne returns to the fly-half spot after recovering from a dead leg as Leinster aim to make it nine wins out of nine in Conference A.

Leinster ran in eight tries as they defeated Ulster 54-42 at the RDS in their last outing before Christmas.

Munster are two points clear in Conference B thanks to a 19-14 victory over Irish neighbours Connacht last Saturday.

Munster: Haley; Goggin, Arnold, R Scannell, Daly; Hanrahan, McCarthy; Kilcoyne, O'Byrne, Archer; Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donnell, Cloete, O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, O'Shea, O'Sullivan, Cronin, Carbery, Nash.

Leinster: Keenan; Byrne, J O'Brien, C O'Brien, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Porter, Toner, Fardy (capt), Murphy, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Aungier, Molony, Penny, Osborne, Frawley, T O'Brien