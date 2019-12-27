Tom Penny: Harlequins sign Newcastle Falcons centre on deal until the end of the season

Tom Penny comes in to provide some injury relief for Harlequins

Harlequins have signed centre Tom Penny from Championship side Newcastle Falcons until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old offers Quins some injury relief cover with Ben Tapuai, Joe Marchant, Francis Saili and James Lang all absent through injury.

Penny, who made 21 starts for Falcons, has been released early from his deal, which was set to expire in the summer.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Tom to the club," Quins director of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"With our deepening injury list, we have been looking for suitable reinforcements, and Tom is a player we have admired for a long time."