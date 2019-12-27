Pro14: Ulster left more tries out there despite bonus-point win - Reidy

Ulster scored five tries as they blew away Connacht

Sean Reidy says that Ulster are taking their intensity from training onto the pitch after dominating Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster scored five tries in a 35-3 victory, and flanker Reidy believes the hosts could have been more clinical.

"The guys are pushing each other in training and I think that shows when we get out on the pitch," said Reidy.

"We left a few tries out there, but I think we have to be pretty happy with our overall performance."

Connacht beat Ulster in the December inter-pro last season, and Reidy says it was satisfying "to get one back on them, especially when they have no fear."

After taking an early lead, Ulster put in a superb defensive shift for the final 10 minutes of the first half, keeping Connacht out despite Rob Herring's yellow card.

"It was pretty tough going out there, especially at the end of the first half," added Reidy on Ulster's defensive effort.

"We were pretty happy not to concede there, so full credit has to go to the squad when we came through and got the bonus-point win."

Reidy (left) put in a Man of the Match display

After Alan O'Connor and Billy Burns gave Ulster the lead at the break, Robert Baloucoune and Herring struck shortly after the restart to wrap up the bonus-point for Dan McFarland's men.

"We said at half-time that we wanted to come out with a bit of tempo, so to go and get a couple of tries really set the tone for the rest of the game," said the 30-year-old.

"The competition is high right across the squad. There were a few boys who missed out this week and that shows the depth that we have in the squad at the minute."

"It was pumping," added Reidy on the sold out crowd at Kingspan Stadium.

"Someone told me it was maybe two-and-a-half years since we have had a full sell-out here, so a big shout-out to all those who came out to brave the cold, which was awesome."

"Our focus now goes onto Munster next week. We will take a lot from the game tonight, and that is going to be a big game at home, so we have to make sure that we put in the best performance that we can."