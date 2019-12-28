Scott Williams: Ospreys' Wales centre set to miss Dragons derby

Scott Williams is in is his second season at Ospreys after joining from Scarlets

Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Sat, 4 Jan Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and Sport app

Ospreys' Wales centre Scott Williams is set to miss their Welsh Pro14 derby against Dragons on Saturday, 4 January because of a facial injury.

Williams suffered the injury in the opening minutes of Ospreys' 44-0 defeat by Scarlets on Boxing Day.

However, they hope Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and wing George North will make their first regional appearances this season at Rodney Parade.

Ospreys have lost 12 out of 13 games this season with 10 successive losses.

Since returning from the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Jones has struggled with a groin problem, while North tore his hamstring in their semi-final by South Africa in October.

Williams' injury is complex, a facial laceration which required stitches in his mouth and gum.

The 29-year-old is awaiting news of how long he will be on the sidelines, but is rated as highly unlikely to face Dragons.

His absence would add to a glut of injuries suffered by Ospreys this term.

The 58-times capped centre would be a contender for the Six Nations squad after missing out on the 2019 World Cup.

Wales have a midfield injury crisis with Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo ruled out by knee injuries.

Williams' fellow Ospreys centre Owen Watkin is expected to miss the start of the tournament, also because of a knee problem.