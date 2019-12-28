WRU National League results
28 DECEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Blackwood 20 - 20 Ynysddu
Newport HSOB 17 - 24 Caerleon
Oakdale 20 - 22 Abergavenny
Talywain 41 - 8 Croesyceiliog
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 7 - 15 Aberdare
Abercynon 15 - 21 Cilfynydd
Caerphilly 21 - 35 Treharris
Llanishen 7 - 38 Cowbridge
Llantrisant 25 - 7 Gilfach Goch
Taffs Well 21 - 0 Llantwit Fardre
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 12 - 24 Rhyl
Colwyn Bay 15 - 12 Mold
Nant Conwy II 22 - 12 Bangor
Newtown 15 - 14 Llanidloes
Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 42 - 10 Morriston
Bridgend Sports 0 - 17 Maesteg Celtic
Heol y Cyw 22 - 10 Pencoed
Pyle 19 - 29 Porthcawl
Seven Sisters 3 - 13 Resolven
Ystradgynlais 3 - 6 Builth Wells
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 10 - 3 Pontyberem
Kidwelly 11 - 7 Tenby United
Milford Haven P - P Fishguard
Mumbles 22 - 15 Loughor
Nantgaredig 7 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic
Tycroes 18 - 7 Pontarddulais
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn P - P Machen
Abertysswg 27 - 8 Deri
Blaina P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Garndiffaith 3 - 39 Llanhilleth
Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 17 Rhymney
Usk P - P Abertillery B G
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 24 - 25 St Albans
CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 36 Fairwater
Old Illtydians 20 - 8 Cardiff Quins
Pontyclun 21 - 7 Llanharan
Tylorstown 22 - 15 Penygraig
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Holyhead 25 - 0 Menai Bridge
Mold II 0 - 15 Wrexham II
Pwllheli II 24 - 22 Llangefni II
Rhosllanerchrugog 19 - 38 Flint
Ruthin II 41 - 10 Dinbych II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Cwmgors 21 - 19 Abercrave
Cwmllynfell 10 - 10 Baglan
Nantymoel 11 - 22 Aberavon Green Stars
Swansea Uplands 15 - 27 Vardre
Taibach 28 - 20 Cwmavon
Tonmawr 12 - 19 Bryncoch
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Lampeter Town 27 - 10 Tregaron
Laugharne 10 - 6 St Clears
Llanybydder 20 - 27 Aberaeron
Neyland 10 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins
St Davids 5 - 31 Cardigan
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 5 - 18 New Tredegar
Fleur De Lys 97 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Hafodyrynys 19 - 19 Trinant
New Panteg 0 - 38 Nantyglo
Newport Saracens 35 - 5 St Julians HSOB
Whitehead 13 - 15 Chepstow
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cefn Coed 19 - 6 Ynysowen
Gwernyfed 30 - 8 Hirwaun
Llandaff North 12 - 5 Llandaff
Old Penarthians 13 - 16 Llantwit Major
Tonyrefail 14 - 13 Caerau Ely
Wattstown 42 - 0 Treherbert
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 0 - 34 Neath Athletic
Banwen 13 - 20 Crynant
Briton Ferry 34 - 27 Pontrhydyfen
Cefn Cribbwr 28 - 14 Bryncethin
Glyncorrwg 35 - 5 Maesteg
Penlan 17 - 17 Glais
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 20 - 3 Llandybie
Bynea 3 - 20 New Dock Stars
Llandeilo 31 - 6 Llangadog
Penygroes P - P Betws
Trimsaran 10 - 17 Furnace United
Tumble 25 - 11 Cefneithin
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Beaufort 3 - 24 Crickhowell
Crumlin 58 - 5 Pontllanfraith
Hollybush 22 - 5 West Mon
Malpas 0 - 14 Brynithel
Rogerstone 3 - 45 Bettws
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Abersychan P - P Llanrumney
Cardiff Internationals P - P Tredegar
Girling 3 - 58 Brackla
Markham 25 - 22 Tref y Clawdd
Old Tyleryan P - P Cardiff Saracens
Sully View 8 - 12 Llandrindod Wells
Trefil P - P Whitchurch
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach P - P Ogmore Vale
Penybanc 31 - 5 Pantyffynnon
Pontyates 22 - 20 Cwmtwrch
Pontycymmer 21 - 13 Rhigos
South Gower 27 - 0 Fall Bay