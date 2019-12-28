WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

28 DECEMBER, 2019

DIVISION TWO EAST

Blackwood 20 - 20 Ynysddu

Newport HSOB 17 - 24 Caerleon

Oakdale 20 - 22 Abergavenny

Talywain 41 - 8 Croesyceiliog

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 7 - 15 Aberdare

Abercynon 15 - 21 Cilfynydd

Caerphilly 21 - 35 Treharris

Llanishen 7 - 38 Cowbridge

Llantrisant 25 - 7 Gilfach Goch

Taffs Well 21 - 0 Llantwit Fardre

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 12 - 24 Rhyl

Colwyn Bay 15 - 12 Mold

Nant Conwy II 22 - 12 Bangor

Newtown 15 - 14 Llanidloes

Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 42 - 10 Morriston

Bridgend Sports 0 - 17 Maesteg Celtic

Heol y Cyw 22 - 10 Pencoed

Pyle 19 - 29 Porthcawl

Seven Sisters 3 - 13 Resolven

Ystradgynlais 3 - 6 Builth Wells

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 10 - 3 Pontyberem

Kidwelly 11 - 7 Tenby United

Milford Haven P - P Fishguard

Mumbles 22 - 15 Loughor

Nantgaredig 7 - 15 Carmarthen Athletic

Tycroes 18 - 7 Pontarddulais

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn P - P Machen

Abertysswg 27 - 8 Deri

Blaina P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Garndiffaith 3 - 39 Llanhilleth

Tredegar Ironsides 15 - 17 Rhymney

Usk P - P Abertillery B G

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 24 - 25 St Albans

CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 36 Fairwater

Old Illtydians 20 - 8 Cardiff Quins

Pontyclun 21 - 7 Llanharan

Tylorstown 22 - 15 Penygraig

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Holyhead 25 - 0 Menai Bridge

Mold II 0 - 15 Wrexham II

Pwllheli II 24 - 22 Llangefni II

Rhosllanerchrugog 19 - 38 Flint

Ruthin II 41 - 10 Dinbych II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Cwmgors 21 - 19 Abercrave

Cwmllynfell 10 - 10 Baglan

Nantymoel 11 - 22 Aberavon Green Stars

Swansea Uplands 15 - 27 Vardre

Taibach 28 - 20 Cwmavon

Tonmawr 12 - 19 Bryncoch

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Lampeter Town 27 - 10 Tregaron

Laugharne 10 - 6 St Clears

Llanybydder 20 - 27 Aberaeron

Neyland 10 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins

St Davids 5 - 31 Cardigan

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 5 - 18 New Tredegar

Fleur De Lys 97 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Hafodyrynys 19 - 19 Trinant

New Panteg 0 - 38 Nantyglo

Newport Saracens 35 - 5 St Julians HSOB

Whitehead 13 - 15 Chepstow

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cefn Coed 19 - 6 Ynysowen

Gwernyfed 30 - 8 Hirwaun

Llandaff North 12 - 5 Llandaff

Old Penarthians 13 - 16 Llantwit Major

Tonyrefail 14 - 13 Caerau Ely

Wattstown 42 - 0 Treherbert

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 0 - 34 Neath Athletic

Banwen 13 - 20 Crynant

Briton Ferry 34 - 27 Pontrhydyfen

Cefn Cribbwr 28 - 14 Bryncethin

Glyncorrwg 35 - 5 Maesteg

Penlan 17 - 17 Glais

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 20 - 3 Llandybie

Bynea 3 - 20 New Dock Stars

Llandeilo 31 - 6 Llangadog

Penygroes P - P Betws

Trimsaran 10 - 17 Furnace United

Tumble 25 - 11 Cefneithin

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Beaufort 3 - 24 Crickhowell

Crumlin 58 - 5 Pontllanfraith

Hollybush 22 - 5 West Mon

Malpas 0 - 14 Brynithel

Rogerstone 3 - 45 Bettws

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Abersychan P - P Llanrumney

Cardiff Internationals P - P Tredegar

Girling 3 - 58 Brackla

Markham 25 - 22 Tref y Clawdd

Old Tyleryan P - P Cardiff Saracens

Sully View 8 - 12 Llandrindod Wells

Trefil P - P Whitchurch

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach P - P Ogmore Vale

Penybanc 31 - 5 Pantyffynnon

Pontyates 22 - 20 Cwmtwrch

Pontycymmer 21 - 13 Rhigos

South Gower 27 - 0 Fall Bay

