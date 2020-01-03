Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys (Sat)

George North has played 91 Tests for Wales

Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & the BBC Sport website and app.

George North is set to play for the first time since the World Cup semi-final when Ospreys face Dragons at Rodney Parade on 4 January.

Wales centre Scott Williams has also been passed fit despite suffering a facial injury in the 44-0 defeat by Scarlets on 26 December.

Dragons have made four changes to the team that lost to Cardiff Blues, with Wales pair Leon Brown and Elliot Dee handed starting spots.

Ross Moriarty has also been passed fit.

The Wales back-rower has recovered from a dead leg in time to face Ospreys.

There is a recall for lock Joe Davies, while the only change to the backline is the return of centre Tom Griffiths who makes his league debut.

Dragons outside-half Sam Davies will play for the first time against Ospreys - his former region - since leaving the Liberty Stadium at the end of the 2018-19 season.

North ruptured a hamstring during Wales' 19-16 defeat by South Africa in Japan and the 27-year-old British and Irish Lions wing will make his first regional appearance of the season.

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones will not be back for the match at Rodney Parade.

"This weekend is probably a week too early for him, it's a risk we're not willing to take," said backs coach Matt Sherratt.

Scott Williams in action for Ospreys against Dragons at Rodney Parade in December 2018

Williams suffered his facial injury in the opening minutes of Ospreys' loss to Scarlets and had been rated as highly unlikely to face Dragons, but has made a more rapid recovery than expected.

Fly-half Marty McKenzie drops to the replacements' bench with Luke Price starting, while hooker Sam Parry returns from injury.

Ospreys are bottom of Conference A with only one league win in nine games this season and 12 defeats in 13 matches overall.

Dragons are aiming for a second derby success in three games after beating Scarlets on 21 December.

"It's important we keep challenging ourselves to get better and we don't allow where they (Ospreys) are and what they are going through to become a focus point," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Preparing to play a side that has been pretty seriously wounded from the last game is a new experience for us. We have got to get our preparation right to ensure we get into the game in the right shape.

"We've got to make sure we are in the right place to not allow them to bounce back against us."

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Rosser, T Morgan, T Griffiths, Hewitt; S Davies, R Williams (capt); Harris, Dee, L Brown, J Davies, Hill, Wainwright, Basham, Moriarty.

Replacements: Hibbard, Jarvis, Fairbrother, Screech, Keddie, Knoyle, Botica, Warren.

Ospreys: C Evans; North, Thomas-Wheeler, S Williams, L Morgan; Price, A Davies; N Smith, Parry, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Cracknell, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Otten, Marfo, Gardiner, Lydiate, Cross, Venter, McKenzie, Dirksen.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

Assistants: Ben Whitehouse (Wales) & Paul Haycock (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland).