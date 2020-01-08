European Champions Cup: Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV to play Exeter Chiefs
|European Champions Cup, Pool B: Glasgow Warriors v Exeter
|Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 11 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Glasgow Warriors host European Champions Cup Pool B leaders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday knowing defeat would likely end their quarter-final hopes.
Which players should Dave Rennie select for this monumental Scotstoun showdown? Pick and share your XV below.
