Brok Harris: Prop agrees Dragons contract extension

'Brok' - real name Juan - Harris can play at either loose-head or tight-head prop

Prop Brok Harris has signed a contract extension with the Dragons.

The 34-year-old South African has played 120 times since joining from Super Rugby side Stormers in 2014.

The former Western Province forward pointed to Dragons' progress under director of rugby Dean Ryan for his decision.

"We're building something at the Dragons", said Harris, "and I want to be part of the group that helps the region grow."

"Working under Dean has been good. He didn't come in and change everything overnight but with his experience and knowledge we're making some progress."

Ryan praised Harris' consistent performances and leadership qualities.

"He's a good role model for our younger players and is helping them with their development too," he said.

Harris follows Wales internationals Ollie Griffiths and Rhodri Williams in agreeing contract extensions with the regions.