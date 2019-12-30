Dragons: Dean Ryan seeks clarity on Wales duo Ross Moriarty and Cory Hill

Dragons' Cory Hill, Elliott Dee and Ross Moriarty were all in Wales' World Cup squad, but Hill and Moriarty are out of contract at the end of this season

Pro14: Dragons v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan says the region would like clarity on the future of Wales duo Cory Hill and Ross Moriarty.

A new funding model between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the regions will include a tier of 38 elite Wales players paid by union, with the number in each respective region will affect funding.

Ryan feels the regions need more input into negotiations being led by the WRU.

"We lack input, but it's a new system," he explained.

Both Hill and Moriarty are out of contract in the summer and as likely members of the elite squad, they are likely to be among the players currently in negotiations with the WRU.

Ryan says the regions are still waiting to hear officially who is on the 38-man list.

The Dragons had five players in the extended 38-strong squad initially selected by Wales for the 2019 World Cup - Hill and Moriarty, plus Elliott Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Leon Brown.

Wales' players based in England, such as Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau, will not be included in the new deal.

Moriarty has been linked with a move to the Ospreys with Ryan confirming the region would like to keep Moriarty and Hill.

"I feel that we lack input in it, but it's a new system and we are trying to find a way through it," he added.

"It's here to retain the best players in Wales, so we've got to get behind the system and hope that it keeps the best players in Wales and that the Dragons is an attractive place that they feel they can keep getting better.

"We are entering into a new phase and those players that are currently in the mix of going through negotiations, it's crucial that we secure them and we know that they are coming forward with us.

"But we have gone from a system where we've been in control to one that is partly controlled by the WRU, and that's very new to us.

Ryan hopes Moriarty will recover from a dead leg in time to face the Ospreys, but Owen Jenkins is ruled out after aggravating an ankle injury.