Scotland's Cornell du Preez extends Worcester Warriors contract

After a first season ruined by injury, Cornell du Preez has started every Premiership game for Worcester this term

Scotland back-row forward Cornell du Preez has extended his contract with Premiership club Worcester Warriors until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Du Preez, 28, has made 18 appearances since joining from Edinburgh in 2018.

He missed the majority of his first season at Sixways after fracturing his larynx on his debut against Wasps - an injury that left him unable to speak.

"It was an easy decision. The club have looked after me pretty well, especially when I was injured," said du Preez.

"I just felt it was the right thing to do. I think this club has a lot of potential and it's something that I want to be a part of."

The South Africa-born forward is the 11th Warriors players to sign a new deal since November.