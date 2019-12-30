Paddy McAllister: Connacht prop cited after tackle on Marcell Coetzee

McAllister played for Ulster between 2010 and 2014

Connacht prop Paddy McAllister is facing punishment over a tackle on Marcell Coetzee in Friday's Pro14 defeat by Ulster.

Coetzee was forced off after the collision with McAllister in the build-up to Billy Burns' first-half try.

Referee Sean Gallagher did not penalise the former Ulster prop at the time, however the 30-year-old has been reported by the citing commissioner.

McAllister's hearing will take place in Dublin on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was replaced later in the first half after picking up an injury of his own, but has not escaped citing despite apologising to the Ulster forward Coetzee in a tweet after the game.

He has been charged with an infringement of Law 9.13, which states "a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously."