Rhys Webb: Scrum-half to return to Wales from Toulon

Scrum-half Rhys Webb says he is returning to Wales from France for family reasons

Rhys Webb will return to Wales at the end of the season after Toulon agreed to release him from the final year of his contract "for family reasons".

The scrum-half, 31, left Ospreys in 2018 to join the French club on a three-year deal, ruling him out of Test selection for Wales.

Former side Ospreys, plus Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Dragons are the possible destinations for his return.

"It was difficult to be away from my family and young children," Webb said.

"Now I'm determined to give my best for Toulon until the end of the season and I hope we get the wins the club deserves.

"I would like to thank the club for the hospitality and support it has given me since I joined last season. It has been and remains an honour to play for this great club."

Ospreys backs coach Matt Sherratt, speaking earlier on Monday before Toulon's announcement, said he had "no idea" if Webb would return to the Liberty Stadium.

"We have got Aled (Davies), Shaun (Venter) and three really good nines. There will always be speculation about boys coming back to Wales.

"It's only natural that he will be linked with us. Rhys is a former Osprey and he is a world-class player. But I have not been privy to any recruitment in terms of bringing Rhys back."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan also confirmed the Rodney Parade region are not in talks with Webb.

Webb - who has won 31 Wales caps - was the highest profile casualty in a change in WRU selection rules in 2017, which meant players taking up a new deal with a team outside of Wales must have won 60 caps to be able to continue playing for the national side.