Josh Turnbull: Wales forward signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Josh Turnbull has been capped 10 times by Wales

Wales forward Josh Turnbull has signed a new contract at Cardiff Blues.

The Welsh region has not released specific details of the 31-year-old's "new long-term deal".

Turnbull, who has won 10 Wales caps and can play back-row or lock, joined in 2014 from Scarlets and is in line to make his 131st appearance for Blues in Friday's derby against his former side.

"I'm really happy to have agreed this extension to stay at the club for the next few years," Turnbull said.

"I've had a few conversations with (head coach) John Mulvihill recently and he was keen to keep me here. I really want to be part of what we are building moving forward so it was a no-brainer."

Turnbull follows fellow forward Shane Lewis-Hughes in penning a new contract at Cardiff Arms Park.