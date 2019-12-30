Pro14: Ulster back row Matty Rea expects to face 'physical, confrontational' Munster

Matty Rea is expecting a physical encounter against the Munster forward pack

Pro14: Ulster v Munster Date: Friday 3 January Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Ulster back-row Matty Rea says he expects Munster's forwards to "go toe to toe with us up front" in Friday's Pro14 encounter at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster are aiming to build on their convincing 35-3 win over Connacht when they face the Conference B leaders.

"They are physical and confrontational - that's how they like to play their game, something they've always prided themselves on," said the 26-year-old.

"That's what we expect so we are putting a gameplan together for that."

"In the end it's all about putting in a performance and putting your body on the line."

Ulster will be without Rea's fellow back-row forward Marcell Coetzee for the Irish interprovincial game as he suffered a head injury in a collision with Connacht's Paddy McAllister, for which the prop has been cited, and is following the return to play protocols.

Back Louis Ludik will be another absentee after sustaining an ankle injury in the post-Christmas match in Belfast.

Rea says the competition of vying for a starting place with players who are "mostly all internationals" is helping him improve the standard of his game.

"There is massive competition in the back row. For me that's how I want to test myself and I'm not going to get any better if I don't. I'm pitting myself against these guys but we are all looking to achieve the same goal.

"Playing in an interpro is special - you grow up at Ulster playing Under-18s, Under-20s, you play against the same guy a lot of the time, guys who have also now made the step to professional rugby and you have grown up with in Irish camps.

"Guys you are competing against in your position if you do have international aspirations."

'Huge Munster tradition'

Ulster lie second in Conference A, 11 points behind Leinster, their festive victory over Connacht being preceded by a 54-42 defeat by Leinster.

Munster saw off Connacht 19-14 at the Sportsground, before going down 13-6 at home to Leinster on Saturday.

Johann van Graan's side edged out Dan McFarland's men 22-16 in the last Pro14 meeting between the sides in November.

"It will be a tough one for us. Munster are a quality side but it is one the boys will be relishing," said Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel.

"Munster's tradition is huge and it's always a massive challenge against them. They're a very competitive side and I'm sure they'll come here looking to play, it's the start of an important few weeks for us.

"This group of boys work really hard and they want to get better. We're striving to improve every week."