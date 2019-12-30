Allen Clarke: Ospreys confirm head coach departure

Allen Clarke took over as Ospreys head coach in April 2018 on a three-year deal

Head coach Allen Clarke has parted company with Ospreys.

Clarke has not been in charge of first-team affairs since the end of November but has remained an employee until now.

The Welsh region confirmed Clarke's departure in a short statement, which also thanked the 52-year-old "for all his efforts and contribution".

"Ospreys can announce that they have reached a legally binding agreement to part company with head coach Allen Clarke with immediate effect," it read.

Clarke joined the region as forwards coach in summer 2017 and became interim boss in January 2018 following the departure of previous boss Steve Tandy.

The former Ireland hooker signed a three-year deal in April 2018 to become Ospreys head coach.

The Welsh region have struggled this season, winning just one Pro14 game under Clarke.

Ospreys chairman Rob Davies has previously said that the situation involving Clarke was due to a "matter of personal conduct" and it was "not just the results".

Assistant coaches Matt Sherratt - who will leave the Liberty Stadium at the end of the season - and Carl Hogg have taken over first-team affairs, while former Wales coach Mike Ruddock has been helping as a short-term consultant.