Cardiff Blues: Coach John Mulvihill targets signing four new forwards

Australian John Mulvihill is in his second season in charge of Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill has targeted signing four new forwards for next season, including specialists at number eight and lock.

Back-rows Shane Lewis-Hughes and Josh Turnbull have just penned new deals.

Mulvihill expects more current players to re-sign but also wants new recruits.

"We've got our eye on a few Welsh-qualified players who play in the English Premiership but we've also got eyes on a few boys who play Super Rugby as well," Mulvihill said.

"We're always looking to strengthen our tight five.

"Our lineout and scrum have been the big improvers so far this year, but it's always the strength in depth you need to build.

"We need to make sure our engine room is in place, so those locks and possibly an eight. We're looking at a loose-head prop as well.

"We're looking at four players for next season and they'll all be at the front of the team."

Turnbull, Will Boyde and Nick Williams have been sharing number eight duties while Josh Navidi has been on World Cup duties with Wales, but only veteran Williams is a specialist eight.

"Josh (Navidi) can play six, seven or eight, so we're looking for an out-and-out eight to make sure we've got a power game to go forward," Mulvihill said.

"We need an out-and-out lock as over the last four or five seasons Cardiff Blues have picked back-rows who step up.

"Over the next few weeks we'll probably announce a few other boys that are keen to remain and have signed or will sign very shortly.

"They just want to be a part of what we're trying to build here and get some consistency across the club in coaching and our playing ranks.

"They're a young group of players and if we keep them together with some older heads then success will come."

No need for Rhys Webb

One position Blues are not seeking to strengthen is scrum-half, with Mulvihill confirming they were aware of the availability of Rhys Webb.

The Wales and British and Irish Lion is being released a year early from his contract with French side Toulon and will rejoin his former side Ospreys for next season.

"Every club was sounded out but we've got a pretty healthy stock of nines at the moment," Mulvihill added.

"I think we've got the number one nine in Wales at the moment (in Tomos Williams) and Lloyd Williams still has aspirations to play for Wales, and he's been good this season.

"Those two are strong and we've also got Lewis Jones who has played 100 games at this level, plus young Under-20s like Jamie Hill coming through.

"So we're pretty set with nines at our club at the moment."