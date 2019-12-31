Ashley Beck: Wales centre signs new Worcester Warriors deal
Wales centre Ashley Beck has signed a new contract at Worcester Warriors until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Beck, who joined from Ospreys in 2018, endured a disrupted first year at the club after breaking his ankle against Stade Francais in October.
But the 29-year-old has made a full recovery and started every Premiership match so far this season, scoring once.
"The club's ambition is to be a top six side and I want to be part of helping achieve that goal," he said.
"We have a fantastic squad, I really like the boys and everything about the club. As a family we are settled here and we are very happy."
Beck is the 12th Warriors players to sign a new contract since November.