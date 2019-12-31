Paddy McAllister: Connacht prop cleared after tackle on Marcell Coetzee

McAllister played for Ulster between 2010 and 2014

Connacht prop Paddy McAllister has had a citing complaint against him dismissed after a tackle on Ulster's Marcell Coetzee.

Coetzee was forced off after the collision with McAllister in the build-up to Billy Burns' first-half try in Ulster's 35-3 win in Belfast on Friday.

An independent panel determined that the incident was "accidental".

The added that "that foul play had not occurred and the citing should therefore not be upheld".

Referee Sean Gallagher did not penalise the former Ulster prop at the time, however the 30-year-old was reported by the citing commissioner.

He was charged with an infringement of Law 9.13, which states "a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously."

McAllister, who was replaced later in the first half after picking up an injury of his own, apologised to the Ulster forward Coetzee in a tweet after the game.