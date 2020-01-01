Worcester Warriors prop Richard Palframan signs new one-year contract extension

Richard Palframan joined Warriors from Championship side London Scottish in the summer of 2019

Worcester Warriors' South African forward Richard Palframan has signed a new one-year contract extension with the ambitious Premiership side.

The former London Irish and London Scottish is now contracted at Sixways until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Palframan has put behind him a string of injuries suffered in his Irish days.

"Richard has shown great tenacity in overcoming a series of injuries to re-ignite his career here at Sixways," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"His scrummaging has come on leaps and bounds and he is making good progress with his general play. He is also a first-class bloke and a great team man."

Son of ex-South Africa international cricketer Steve Palframan, he is the 13th Warriors player to sign a new deal at Sixways over the last few weeks.

"I was really happy to be given the opportunity to come here," he said. "I'm happy with the way I'm playing and with the game time I've been getting. I've played a little bit more than I expected and it's nice to be pushing for a spot now."

Perennial relegation battlers Worcester Warriors are sixth in the Premiership this season, having won four of their seven games so far. They are next in action at champions Saracens on Saturday.