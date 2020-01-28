Six Nations: Can you name the Scotland XV that won in Ireland in 2010?
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Scotland
|Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 February Kick-off: 16:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Scotland
Scotland begin their 2020 Six Nations campaign with a trip to Ireland, where they have won only twice in 22 years.
Their most recent Dublin triumph came in 2010, as Andy Robinson's side conquered Ireland in the final rugby match at Croke Park while the Aviva Stadium was being developed.
Can you name the Scotland XV that triumphed that day? You have five minutes...
Can you name the last Scotland XV to win in Dublin?
|Hint
|Players