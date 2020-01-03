Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears

Harry Wells is back for Leicester, coming into the back row for the Tigers

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 4 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Jordan Olowofela and Harry Wells replace Adam Thompstone and Sam Lewis in the starting XV as Leicester make two changes to face Bristol.

Prop Greg Bateman and flanker Guy Thompson are back in the matchday squad after injury.

Bristol Bears have made five tweaks to their squad, with flanker Dan Thomas back from a groin injury.

Harry Randall and Will Hurrell return to the backs, while Ed Holmes and Jordan Lay come into the pack.

Leicester: Veainu; Olowofela, Taute, Eastmond, May; Ford, B. Youngs; Genge, T. Youngs (c), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Taufua, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Bateman, Leatigaga, Thompson, Reffell, Harrison, Reid, Worth

Bristol: C. Piutau; Fricker, O'Conor, Hurrell, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Lay, Thacker, Afoa, Vui, Holmes, Luatua (c), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Attwood, Heenan, Stirzaker, Madigan, Morahan