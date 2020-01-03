Premiership: Gloucester v Bath

England international Sam Underhill returns at openside flanker for Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 4 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Gloucester have made six changes from their defeat by Northampton for the derby match against Bath.

Jason Woodward, Ollie Thorley and Billy Twelvetrees return in the back line, with Fraser Balmain, Freddie Clarke and Jake Polledri back in the forward pack.

Bath make two changes from their victory over Sale last time out.

Flanker Sam Underhill replaces Tom Ellis, which sees Francois Louw switch to the blindside, while Chris Cook comes in for the injured Will Chudley.

Underhill, Louw and Taulupe Faletau will play together in the Bath back row for the first time in two years.

Bath head into round eight of the Premiership season fifth in the table, one point and two places behind the Cherry and Whites.

The visitors are aiming to record a third straight league win while Gloucester have won just one of their past five Premiership matches.

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit, who scored a hat-trick for Gloucester in the 33-26 loss at Northampton on 28 December, is on the bench.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Craig, Mostert, Clarke, Polledri, Ackermann.

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Knight, Grobler, Ludlow, Simpson, Williams, Rees-Zammit.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Watson; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Louw (capt), Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Williams, Ellis, Fox, Burns, Brew.

Referee: Tom Foley.