Pro14: Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale start for Ulster against Munster

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale will play in Ulster's interpro against Munster

Pro14: Ulster v Munster Date: Friday, 3 January Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson will return to the Ulster starting line-up for Friday's Pro14 interpro with Munster in Belfast.

Stockdale replaces the injured Louis Ludik on the left wing while Henderson comes in for Kieran Treadwell at lock.

The only other change from the side which beat Connacht 35-3 last Friday sees Nick Timoney named at number eight, with Marcell Coetzee injured.

Munster make 10 changes, including the return of several Irish internationals.

Johann van Graan's side went down 13-6 at home to Leinster on Saturday but welcome back Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Niall Scannell and skipper Peter O'Mahony for the match at Kingspan Stadium.

South African back row Arno Botha returns after being suspended for three weeks following his red card during Munster's 10-3 win over European champions Saracens in early December.

Props Jeremy Loughman and Keynan Knox are drafted into the starting XV, with Darren O'Shea joining Fineen Wycherley in the second row. Shane Daly switches from left wing to full-back.

Ulster's Coetzee suffered a head injury in a collision with Connacht's Paddy McAllister last weekend and is following the return to play protocols.

Ludik is absent after sustaining ankle ligament damage in the win over the westerners which will see him sidelined for three weeks.

Ulster lie second in Conference A, 11 points behind Leinster, with their festive victory over Connacht being preceded by a 54-42 defeat by the group leaders in Dublin.

Munster saw off Connacht 19-14 at the Sportsground, before losing to Leinster, but still enjoy a one-point cushion over Edinburgh at the top of Conference B.

Munster emerged 22-16 winners in the last Pro14 meeting between the sides at Thomond Park in November.

Ulster: Addison; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Herring, Moore; O'Connor, Henderson (capt); Rea, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, McCall, O'Toole, D O'Connor, Jones, Shanahan, Johnston, Gilroy.

Munster: Daly; Conway, Arnold, R Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, N Scannell, Knox; Wycherley, O'Shea; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Botha.

Replacements:Barron, Kilcoyne, Ryan, Coombes, O'Sullivan, Cronin, Goggin, Cloete.