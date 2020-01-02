Josh Navidi: Wales back-rower signs four-year Cardiff Blues deal

Josh Navidi had to sit out Wales' 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa because of injury

Wales back-row star Josh Navidi has signed a four-year contract extension to stay at Cardiff Blues until at least 2024.

The versatile 29-year-old has spent his entire senior career at Wales' capital team and the new deal means he will have spent 15 years there.

"I have played all of my professional rugby here and playing here has got me to where I am today," said Navidi.

He has made 171 Blues appearances since making his senior debut in 2009.

In that time he has won 23 Wales caps and become a favourite of Wales and Blues fans while playing across the back-row.

Navidi added: "With the squad we are building, with so much young talent breaking through each year to challenge the more established players, I am confident we can start challenging for honours again."

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: "He has consistently been one of Cardiff Blues' best performers over the best part of a decade and he has now transferred that to the international stage, which is fantastic.

"He is Cardiff Blues through and through and is really excited about the future here and he has a huge part to play in that.

"On the pitch he is an absolute warrior, whether with or without the ball, he is a fantastic bloke off the pitch and a brilliant role model for our younger players."