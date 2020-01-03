Phil Davies: Former Blues and Scarlets coach returns to Yorkshire Carnegie

Phil Davies' Namibia led New Zealand at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan before losing 71-9

Former Wales international Phil Davies has rejoined English Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie as director of rugby.

Davies, 56, was previously in charge at Headingley between 1996 and 2006.

He led the club - then Leeds Tykes - into the Premiership and Heineken Cup as well as winning the 2005 Powergen Cup final.

After leaving Yorkshire the former Llanelli forward coached Welsh regions Cardiff Blues and Scarlets.

He also led Namibia to consecutive World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Davies rejoins with the Leeds based side bottom of English rugby's second tier and without a win in seven games.

"When a friend or family member is in need, your natural reaction is to offer any help you can and the club has always felt like family to me," he said.

"After the World Cup with Namibia, I had decided to take a break from coaching but this is an opportunity too important to turn down."

Davies will join the club's board of directors as well as running the rugby operation of the club.