Ian Evans: Former Wales international leaves Dragons coaching role

Ian Evans won 33 caps for Wales and was a member of the 2013 British & Irish Lions squad which toured Australia

Former Wales lock Ian Evans has left his coaching role at the Dragons.

Double Grand Slam-winner Evans retired from playing due to injury in April 2017.

The 35-year-old joined the region in 2018 to assist forwards coach Ceri Jones and coach the Under-23 side.

"I've enjoyed working at the Dragons, but it's time for a fresh start. I would like to wish everyone at the Dragons all the best in the future," he said.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan thanked the former Ospreys and Bristol forward for his work at the region

"He has been a popular member of the backroom team who I know is keen to broaden his coaching experience and take on new opportunities," Ryan said.

"We wish him well for the future."