Pro14: Horne brothers start for Glasgow against Benetton

Peter Horne starts at fly-half for Glasgow

Pro 14 Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 4 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Brothers George and Peter Horne are Glasgow Warriors' half-back pairing for their important Pro14 match against Benetton in Italy.

Defeat by Edinburgh in last weekend's derby dented Glasgow's hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs.

They trail third-place Cheetahs by two points having played two more matches.

Despite the critical nature of the match, head coach Dave Rennie has rested several key players.

New signing Leone Nakarawa is not yet ready for match action after agreeing a deal to return to Scotstoun until the end of the season.

Scrum-half Ali Price and fly-half Adam Hastings are rested entirely - replaced by the Horne brothers - with Fraser Brown, Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings also left out of the matchday 23.

Nick Grigg and Sam Johnson complete the midfield, with Kyle Steyn and Niko Matawalu coming onto the wings and Ruaridh Jackson retaining his place at full-back.

Aki Seiuli, George Turner and Adam Nicol form the front row, with the experienced duo of Rob Harley and Tim Swinson starting in the second row.

Bruce Flockhart and Tom Gordon are given a chance in the back row alongside captain Ryan Wilson.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said he has rested some frontline players with next weekend's European Champions Cup meeting with Exeter Chiefs in mind.

"We've got a number of international boys who have played a lot for us over the last few weeks, so we need to rest a few of those guys ahead of Europe. It's a great opportunity for a few guys to make a statement," Rennie said.

"Tom [Gordon] is a really good athlete and explosive with ball in hand, and he's been good for us on both sides of the ball. We're excited to see how he goes. Bruce [Flockhart] has had a few niggles, but he's been very good the times he's got onto the pitch this year and we're looking forward to seeing him go tomorrow.

"We've played some good rugby over the past few weeks and defended well, but it's all about consistency for us. That's going to be key - if we can hang on to the ball we can put Benetton under pressure."

TEAMS

Benetton: Jayden Hayward, Leonardo Sarto, Ratuva Tavuyara, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt), Abraham Steyn, Giovanni Pettinelli, Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Irne Herbst, Marco Riccioni, Hame Faiva, Nicola Quaglio

Replacements: Engjel Makelara, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolo Cannone, Eli Snyman, Marco Lazzaroni, Tito Tebaldi, Antonio Rizzi

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson, Kyle Steyn, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Niko Matawalu, Pete Horne, George Horne, Aki Seiuli, George Turner, Adam Nicol, Rob Harley, Tim Swinson, Bruce Flockhart, Tom Gordon, Ryan Wilson (capt)

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, Petrus du Plessis, Andrew Davidson, Chris Fusaro, Nick Frisby, Huw Jones, Glenn Bryce