Pro14: Leinster ring changes for inter-provincial derby against Connacht

Jordan Larmour returns to Leinster's new-look back line

Pro14: Leinster v Connacht Date: Saturday, 4 January Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Spot website

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made 14 changes to his side for the final inter-provincial derby of the festive period against Connacht on Saturday.

Flanker Will Connors is the only player to retain his place from last week's win over Munster at Thomond Park.

Connacht second row Niall Murray will make his senior debut in one of nine changes to the side that suffered a 35-3 defeat by Ulster.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade captains the side in the absence of Jarrad Butler.

An entirely changed back-line sees a host of internationals return to Leinster's line-up including full-back Jordan Larmour and centre Garry Ringrose.

Ciaran Frawley starts at 10 as Cullen selects a different fly-half for the fourth straight match.

Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and James Ryan are included in an all-new front five with Rhys Ruddock captaining the Pro14 Conference A leaders from the back row.

Connacht lost both of their interpros in December and know that will have to become the first side to beat Leinster this season if they are to avoid a hat-trick of defeats.

Murray will partner Gavin Thornbury in second row, with the latter making his first appearance in over two months.

John Porch switches wings as Niyi Adeolokun and Stephen Fitzgerald come into the back three in place of Tiernan O'Halloran and Matt Healy.