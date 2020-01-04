Josh Navidi: New Cardiff Blues contract to help back-rower reach 2023 World Cup

Josh Navidi has made 172 Cardiff Blues appearances since making his senior debut in 2009

Cardiff Blues back-rower Josh Navidi says his decision to stay another four years at the region is designed to help him reach the 2023 World Cup.

The 29-year-old has signed a long-term contract extension which will keep him at the region until at least 2024.

Navidi has played his entire senior career with Blues and this deal means he will have spent 15 years there.

"I'd like to see myself getting to the next World Cup if the body stays right and I'm still playing well," he said.

"It'll probably prolong my career and I'm happy to stay here."

The versatile back-rower revealed he has put an ambition to play in France on hold.

"It was a pretty tough decision because I've always said I'd like to go to France and experience that, but staying with the Blues is a good decision," said Navidi.

"We've got something to build on and a good bunch of youngsters coming through.

"I'll be like (Blues prop) Fau Filise, playing until I'm 40!"

Navidi would have made himself ineligible for Wales if he moved away, and after waiting four years for his second cap after his 2013 debut, he is keen to add to his tally of 23 international appearances.

"I've waited a long time, I've had a taste of it," said Navidi.

"The Six Nations is just around the corner, but it's about concentrating on the Blues at the minute.

"We've still got a few games (European Challenge Cup matches against Leicester Tigers and Calvisano), then hopefully I'll get the nod for the Wales squad."

Navidi started four matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan before a hamstring injury sustained in the quarter-final win against France kept him out for two months.

The Blues' narrow 16-14 defeat at home to the Scarlets left the capital city side with a 50 percent record in the first 10 games of the Pro14.

They must avenge a last-minute home loss against Leicester if they are to stand a strong chance of making progress in Europe.

"It would have been nice to get three out of three (in the Christmas derbies), and it would have put us in a good place in the Pro14 table going into Europe," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's still everything to play for (at Leicester), I'm sure we'll go full tilt for that and try to qualify for the quarter-final."