Ospreys await injury news on Wales duo Tipuric and North

George North was playing for the first time since rupturing a hamstring in the world cup semi-final

Ospreys hope injuries to Wales duo Justin Tipuric and George North are not significant.

Ospreys captain Tipuric suffered an ankle problem while North limped off with a leg injury in the final minutes of the 25-18 defeat by Dragons.

"I don't have the clear diagnosis but don't think they are significant injuries," said Ospreys forwards coach Carl Hogg.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign on 1 February against Italy.

After an 11th successive loss this season, Ospreys eagerly await the return of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones to their ranks.

They are hoping to have him for the Champions Cup match against Saracens on 11 January at the Liberty Stadium or the trip to face Munster the following weekend.

Jones has not played since the World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand on 1 November after suffering from a groin problem.

"We are hoping Alun Wyn will be fit shortly but we will wait and see," said Hogg.

"He is a world-class leader and probably in the critical moments in games we need that calming influence and I am sure Alun Wyn will be able to provide that to the group."