Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors wait on detained New Zealander's neck injury

Michael Fatialofa had only been on the Allianz Park pitch a minute after coming on for fellow lock Graham Kitchener

Worcester Warriors' New Zealand forward Michael Fatialofa is to spend a second night in hospital following concerns over the neck injury he suffered in Saturday's heavy defeat at Saracens.

Play was held up for 15 minutes as Fatialofa was treated and taken off on a stretcher, after a collision a minute after coming on as a replacement.

He was then taken to St Mary's Hospital at Paddington, in West London.

He was kept in hospital on Sunday night for further examination.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said in his post-match press conference: "It seemed like he dropped his head as he went into contact.

"I haven't studied the footage but it seems like he's taken a blow to the neck.

"For me, a neck injury like that is a massive concern and I am worried about it, but the medics have taken all precautions and have done everything possible."

Warriors said on their website: "We will provide a further update on Michael's condition when we have one.

"On behalf of Michael we would like to thank all those who have passed on messages of support and concern."

Fatialofa is in his second season at Sixways following his arrival from New Zealand Super Rugby side Hurricanes.