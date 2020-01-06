Glasgow Warriors: Peter Wright questions Leone Nakarawa attitude

Leone Nakarawa arrives at Glasgow Airport on Thursday

Leone Nakarawa will need to have an improved attitude to be a success again with Glasgow Warriors, believes former Scotland prop Peter Wright.

The Fiji lock has rejoined Warriors until the end of the season following his sacking by Racing 92 after reporting late from the World Cup.

Wright admires the 31-year-old's ability but questions whether he still has the correct mentality.

"He's been sacked remember - does he bring that with him?" he said.

Despite being courted by clubs in France and England, Nakarawa has chosen to return to Glasgow, where he excelled in a three-year stint until 2016.

"He went away back to Fiji after the World Cup and was two weeks late," Wright told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "If that's his attitude when he comes to Glasgow, you may not get the old Nakarawa."

Wright, though, has high hopes that Nakarawa will be a hit again at Scotstoun.

"If he brings his ability on the pitch, absolutely, it can only be a good thing," he added. "It's almost his spiritual home, Glasgow, he had a really good time here.

"It's potentially a great signing, it's a real lift for the fans. The only downside is it's only until the end of the season."