Champions Cup: Ospreys v Saracens (Sat)

Justin Tipuric (right) replaced Alun Wyn Jones (left) as Ospreys captain

Champions Cup: Ospreys v Saracens Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 11 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will play his first game of the season for Ospreys when they host Saracens in the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

International commitments and a groin injury mean Jones has not played for Ospreys since May 2019.

George North moves from the wing to outside centre as Wales consider solutions to their midfield injury crisis, while full-back Dan Evans is back from a four-week suspension.

Flanker Dan Lydiate captains the side.

Usual skipper Justin Tipuric remains out with an ankle injury, while Scott Williams is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Wales prop Rhys Carre has been named at loosehead for his first Saracens club outing back on home soil following his switch from Cardiff Blues.

Full-back Elliot Obatoyinbo makes his Champions Cup debut, while Scotland international Sean Maitland joins him in the back three after missing Saracens' 62-5 victory over Worcester.

Manu Vunipola slots in at fly-half to replace Owen Farrell and complete the backline changes.

Hooker Jack Singleton, second-rows George Kruis and Will Skelton and back-rowers Calum Clark and Jackson Wray are named in the Saracens pack.

Ospreys are already out of contention in Pool Four having lost all four of their European games this season. Defending champions Saracens are third but still have hope of retaining the trophy.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; M Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Carre, Singleton, Lamositele, Skelton, Kruis, Isiekwe, Clark, Wray (capt).

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Koch, Kpoku, Reffell, Whiteley, Segun, Crossdale

Ospreys: D Evans; Dirksen, North, Thomas-Wheeler, L Morgan; Price, Venter; Marfo, Otten, Fia, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Lydiate (capt), Cross, M Morris.

Replacements: Parry, Fawcett, Gardiner, Ashley, Baker, A Davies, C Evans, Klim.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).

Assistants: Ludovic Cayre (France) & Cedric Marchat (France)

TMO: Patrick Dellac (France)

